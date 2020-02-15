Stalin condemns police action on anti-CAA protesters

A+ A-

Chennai: Condemning the police action on late Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters here, DMK President on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the cases against them.

He also said the state government should permit holding of democratic peaceful protests.

Stalin said the protests were held peacefully demanding the state government to pass a resolution against the CAA on Thursday evening.

The police had picked up some protesters as they had assembled in a locality to protest without permission.

According to the police, some protesters hurled stones and chappals injuring some policemen. This prompted the police to resort to mild baton charge.

In a statement MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah condemned the police action.

He said Tamil Nadu police has been denying permission to hold protests in Chennai, Madurai and other places similar to that of being held in Delhi”s Shaheen Bagh.

Jawahirullah said the police had not kept their word of giving permission to hold anti-CAA protest when approached. The protesters decided to hold protest on Friday and the police took action against them.

He also demanded action against the police officials and release of those arrested.