Stalin condoles DMK official’s death due to corona

By Sameer Published: June 21, 2020, 11:51 am IST

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of party’s audit committee member S. Balaraman due to Covid-19.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said Balaraman’s demise was shocking and that the late party official had in the past worked hard to ensure the victory of then DMK President M. Karunanidhi and then General Secretary K. Anbazhagan from Harbour Assembly constituency.

DMK’s Tiruvallikeni-Chepauk legislator J. Anbazhagan too had died of coronavirus recently.

Source: IANS
Categories
Politics
Tags
