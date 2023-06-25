Stalin hails late VP Singh as ‘revolutionary leader’

Singh and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged, he said

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2023 11:30 am IST
Ahead of LS polls, Stalin says DMK will take steps to coordinate oppn
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, the late V P Singh on his birth anniversary, calling him a “revolutionary leader” who championed the cause of social justice.

Singh and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged, he said in a social media post.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, I pay homage to a revolutionary leader who was steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes. He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that ReservationIsOurRight,” he tweeted.

MS Education Academy

“The legacy of Thiru V P Singh intertwines with the spirit of our leader Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) as they shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged. May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a brighter and more equitable future,” he added.

The CM also shared an old picture of Singh and Karunanidhi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2023 11:30 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button