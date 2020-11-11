Stalin may not contest polls for 6 yrs if SC decision goes against him: TN CM

Chennai, Nov 12 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday that a question mark hangs over DMK President M.K. Stalin contesting the next Assembly polls as the case against him in the Supreme Court has begun.

Speaking to reporters at Virudhunagar, Palaniswami said the case against Stalin’s election from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai in 2011 has started in the apex court.

“It is not known how it would end. If the decision is different, then he may not be able to contest elections for six years. His dream will not be realised. If there is good thought, then there will be good judgement. On the other hand, God will take care if there is ill will,” Palaniswami said.

