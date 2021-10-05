Stalin seeks high-level probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 5th October 2021 9:49 pm IST
DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K.Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called for a high-level and impartial inquiry into the farmers’ protest at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh which turned violent and claimed the lives of nine persons including a journalist.

Stalin also condemned the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri following the incident.

“The attack on the farmers protesting against the farm laws is highly condemnable and I demand an impartial, high-level investigation into the death of farmers. Perpetrators of this cruel act must be punished legally,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

BJP leader Kushbu Sundar also protested the “tragic incident” at Lakhimpur Kheri.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also aired his protest against the incident, and the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi.

