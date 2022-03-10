Stalin seeks immediate action against those disturbing communal harmony

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called on the administration to immediately act against those disturbing communal harmony in the state.

Addressing a three-day brainstorming session of District Collectors, police officers, and forest officers, he said that his government would not compromise on the law and order situation in the state and instructed officials not to allow illegal activities in any form in Tamil Nadu.

He said that his government would not allow offenses against women and children committed under the influence of psychotropic substances. He also said that no leniency should be given to those involved in ‘katta panchayat’ and ‘land grabbing’ and called upon officials to crackdown upon rowdy elements.

The Chief Minister said that maintaining law and order was important for bringing in investments to the state and thereby, providing jobs to the youths. He also said that he was targeting the state to become a trillion-dollar economy and for that proper law and order situation was indispensable.

He also called upon the District collectors to listen to the grievances of the people and added that around 70 percent of the 550 assurances given to the people before the elections were met.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, and ‘Innuyur Kappom Nammai Kakkum’ schemes had reached the people of the state. He said that the state government was able to contain Covid-19 in the state during the ten months of his government and thanked officials for their support.

He also said that the government was planning to increase the green cover in the state from the present 24 percent to 33 percent and called upon the support of the state government officers to implement it.

The meeting was attended by the council of ministers, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, and DGP C. Sylendra Babu.