Stalin voices concern against privatisation of PSUs

Published: 3rd September 2021 11:54 pm IST
DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K.Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to “reconsider” its decision to “privatise” Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), saying they play a key role in the country’s industrialisation and self-reliance goals.

The chief minister’s missive to Modi came a day after he informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that he will write to the PM on the matter.

An official release, quoting from Stalin’s communication, stated he told Modi that to establish such units, people’s lands, besides those ofthe government, had also been allotted.

“Therefore, people have a pride and right over such undertakings,” he was quoted as saying.

Referring to Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Stalin said it was not clear what kind of impact it will leave on small and medium industries and the employees therein.

The release further quoted Stalin as saying that irrespective of the nomenclature, considering the country’s present economic scenario, such a “large privatisation” will result in government assets going into the “control” of a few “groups” or large corporations.

Calling for a reconsideration of privatisation of PSUs, the Centre should decide on such matters only after consulting the stakeholders and the state governments, he told Modi.

