Stalin wishes Celine Gounder for selection in US covid board

News Desk 1Published: 10th November 2020 6:26 pm IST

Chennai, Nov 10 : DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wished Celine R. Gounder named a member of the Covid-19 Advisory Board of American President-elect Joe Biden.

In a Facebook post Stalin said: “Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to the President-elect Joe Biden’s National Pandemic Taskforce to combat Covid-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force.”

“Congratulations & Best wishes,” Stalin added.

Her father Raj Gounder is from Tamil Nadu.

Gounder is a practicing HIV/infectious diseases specialist and internist, epidemiologist, journalist and filmmaker, as per her Linkedin page.

She received her B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University, her Master of Science in Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her MD from the University of Washington.

READ:  ECLGS needs to be extended to more stressed sectors: CII to FinMin

Gounder was an intern and resident in Internal Medicine at Harvard’s Massachusetts General Hospital, and a post-doctoral fellow in Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University. She was elected a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America in 2016.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 10th November 2020 6:26 pm IST
Back to top button