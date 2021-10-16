Stalls in bus stands fined for charging extra over MRP

Hyderabad: The Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) team has initiated action against shopkeepers at bus stations for selling products at a higher rate than the maximum retail price (MRP).
TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar today tweeted that in spite numerous of warnings, stall owners at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) were still charging consumers more than the MRP. The TSRTC team was ordered to impose penalties on the shopkeepers violating the MRP and additionally appealed to the public to take note of excess pricing and report the same to depot managers.
It may be recalled that VC Sajjanar on October 14, inspected MGBS after receiving several complaints were registered against stall owners for overcharging. The director also warned the stall owners to abide by the law if they wanted to avoid facing punishment.
The Legal Metrology Act 2009 states that if the retailer sells a product at a price higher than the MRP, they would be liable to pay a fine or might face imprisonment. Any person distributing or delivering pre-packaged commodities that do not conform to the declaration given on the package shall be punished with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first instance. If the instance recurs even after the penalty, the person has to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, and if the same continues the retailer is likely to be imprisoned for a year and is liable to a fine of Rs one lakh.