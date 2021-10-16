Stalls in bus stands fined for charging extra over MRP

Hyderabad: The Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) team has initiated action against shopkeepers at bus stations for selling products at a higher rate than the maximum retail price (MRP).

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar today tweeted that in spite numerous of warnings, stall owners at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) were still charging consumers more than the MRP. The TSRTC team was ordered to impose penalties on the shopkeepers violating the MRP and additionally appealed to the public to take note of excess pricing and report the same to depot managers.

Inspite of Many warnings still the Stall Owners in #Busstands are charging excess on MRP Things. Our Teams has Sung into action & imposing penalties we are also receiving complaints on #SocialMedia. Appeal to people to complain about Excess Pricing to Depot Managers to curb this pic.twitter.com/fStl0dz7IQ — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) October 16, 2021

It may be recalled that VC Sajjanar on October 14, inspected MGBS after receiving several complaints were registered against stall owners for overcharging. The director also warned the stall owners to abide by the law if they wanted to avoid facing punishment.

In the view of #Festivalseason#MD @TSRTCHQ has Personally visited Various locations & Busstands. Interacted with Passengers & enquired their where abouts also took feedback from #commuters. If any issues Kindly do reach out to Depot Managers in case of any concerns or issues pic.twitter.com/ySjV2jIrBX — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) October 13, 2021

The Legal Metrology Act 2009 states that if the retailer sells a product at a price higher than the MRP, they would be liable to pay a fine or might face imprisonment. Any person distributing or delivering pre-packaged commodities that do not conform to the declaration given on the package shall be punished with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first instance. If the instance recurs even after the penalty, the person has to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, and if the same continues the retailer is likely to be imprisoned for a year and is liable to a fine of Rs one lakh.