Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married

Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 17th January 2022 11:35 am IST
Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married
Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison (Instagram)

Panaji: Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa.

Thanks to ‘Comicstaan’ fame Aakash Gupta for giving a glimpse of Kenny’s wedding with Tracy Alison.

As per Aakash’s Instagram pictures and videos, Kenny and Tracy had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

MS Education Academy

“Mr Handsome Sebastian,” Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

In another story, Kenny and Tracy can be seen walking down the aisle at church.

Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button