Stand-up comic Jaspreet Singh on how he handles hecklers and drunks at shows

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 11:16 am IST
Stand-up comic Jaspreet Singh on how he handles hecklers and drunks at shows

Mumbai, Nov 2 : Popular stand-up comic Jaspreet Singh has opened up on how he deals with hecklers and drunks while performing on stage.

“Luckily after I had online presence, most of the people who come for live shows are fans. So if they heckle, they probably feel like adding to the show. Sometimes I get a couple of drunk people, and they yell out something to me and I just turn it into a joke and all of us have a good laugh,” Jaspreet told IANS.

“I rarely get mean hecklers, except the one guy who started shouting because he got offended by a political joke and did not let the show go ahead. And at that point, you have to do what’s best for the entire show,” he added.

READ:  Tractor sales volumes expected to grow by 10-12% in FY21

Jaspreet also recalled how he had to face an embarrassing moment after cracking a joke on a group of hecklers.

“I once had to get off the stage because I cracked jokes on a group of hecklers. I was an opening act, pretty new in the scene and the audience wanted to see the main act, and they kept talking while I was performing. I cracked jokes on them, other laughed and they got offended, so I had to cut short my act and walk away,” Jaspreet recalled.

Apart from this, Jaspreet also shared his process of creating funny content.

“I struggle writing fiction. Plus, your stand-up will be different from other artistes if your stories are your own. Observations overlap but stories generally gets diversified, given the kind of person you are. I usually write down pointers of things I observe and things I like or hate, or just one liners that hit my mind randomly. I rarely sit down to write a proper story unless I have 10 to 12 such small pointers. All my content starts with a single observation or a one-liner, and then I use more observations to mould it into a story,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  NCP takes on both NDA, Mahagathbandhan in Bihar
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 11:16 am IST
Back to top button