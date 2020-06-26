Standalone feature: Undertakers in Delhi

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: June 26, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
New Delhi: Undertaker Pappu (35) cremates a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium,in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Pappu, who has been working at Nigambodh Ghat for over 10 years, has a mother, wife, and three young children at home, and says he ‘earns Rs 8700 per month”. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI24-06-2020_000129B)
New Delhi: Undertakers Pappu (35) and Harinder Prasad (55) work to cremate a COVID-19 victim, at the Nigambodh crematorium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000130B)
New Delhi: Undertaker Harinder Prasad, 55, works at the Nigambodh crematorium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Prasad, says, fear is one state of mind, he has disposed of along with the COVID-19 bodies that come in starch white bags. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI24-06-2020_000131B)
New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, works at the Nigambodh ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000132B)
New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, stands outside Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000133B)
New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, works at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000138B)
