Standalone feature: Undertakers in Delhi

New Delhi: Undertaker Pappu (35) cremates a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium,in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Pappu, who has been working at Nigambodh Ghat for over 10 years, has a mother, wife, and three young children at home, and says he 'earns Rs 8700 per month". (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) (PTI24-06-2020_000129B) New Delhi: Undertakers Pappu (35) and Harinder Prasad (55) work to cremate a COVID-19 victim, at the Nigambodh crematorium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000130B) New Delhi: Undertaker Harinder Prasad, 55, works at the Nigambodh crematorium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Prasad, says, fear is one state of mind, he has disposed of along with the COVID-19 bodies that come in starch white bags. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)(PTI24-06-2020_000131B) New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, works at the Nigambodh ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000132B) New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, stands outside Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000133B) New Delhi: Pappu (35), an undertaker, works at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat has perhaps become the busiest cremation site in the national capital, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2300 lives in Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000138B) New Delhi: Undertaker Samim and family members of deceased COVID-19 patient perform burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000140B) New Delhi: Samim and a family member of a deceased COVID-19 patient prepare for the burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Shamim, the caretaker, said over 400 bodies affected by the coronavirus have been buried in the 50-acre ITO graveyard since the outbreak in March. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000141B) New Delhi: Samim and a family member of a deceased COVID-19 patient carry the body for burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Shamim, the caretaker, said over 400 bodies affected by the coronavirus have been buried in the 50-acre ITO graveyard since the outbreak in March. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000142B) New Delhi: Samim, an undertaker, walks at a graveyard in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Shamim, the caretaker, said over 400 bodies affected by the coronavirus have been buried in the 50-acre ITO graveyard since the outbreak in March. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000146B) New Delhi: Samim, an undertaker, takes a bath at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000144B) New Delhi: Samim, an undertaker, intearcts with his family members, at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2020. At his humble home adjoining the graves, he tries to keep distance from his family members -- wife and four girls. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000145B) New Delhi: Samim, an undertaker, uses his phone at his residence, in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) (PTI24-06-2020_000143B)