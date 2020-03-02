Standing ovation greets return of ‘Under an Oak Tree’

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A full house at Radisson Blu witnessed the staging of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s bio play ‘Under an Oak Tree’ over the weekend. The play has received rave reviews internationally at its performances in London, Dubai, and Singapore besides various theatre fests in the country, for its moving performances and touching writing.

Though it had been staged in the city several times since its premiere in London a couple of years ago, it continues to draw audiences. Mohammad Ali Baig holds centre stage narrating his own life story as an unnamed protagonist in storytelling form at its best.

Stylish sets and Mediterranean music score added to the effect. Noor Baig as the mother was dignified. Vijay Prasad as an imaginary mystic was powerful. Thunder and rain effects marked the innovative production.

The hour-long play is produced by Begum Razia Baig and penned by Noor Baig. The play is about a boy discovering his father through his craft long after losing him to fate.

Destiny gets him back to the art form from which he ran away with bitterness. Emotion-charged moments in different scenes moved the audience to tears which gave it a standing ovation.

