Star-fan? : Naga Chaitanya unveils huge cut-out of Mahesh Babu in this viral video

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya will reportedly play an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie ‘Thank You’. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie was officially announced in October last year.

In November last year, a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya from the film sets was released in which the actor was seen holding a hockey stick. After the viral pic, it was confirmed that he will play a role of hockey player in Thank You. Now, a video from the sets is doing rounds on internet where, Chaitanya can be seen unveiling a huge cut-out poster of Mahesh Babu which hints at that he might play an enthusiastic fan of the superstar.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya next two films have Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, Pokiri and Srimanthudu movie references. Huge cutouts erected for movie shooting. pic.twitter.com/ySR8RLVHcr — Censor Reports 💎 (@CensorReports) March 7, 2021

Super Star Okkadu Film Cutout At Rajahmundry Ashok Theatre For Naga Chaitanya #Thankyou Movie Sets. #SarkaruVaariPaata @UrstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/Mlf00yc2Ey — Puttaparthi MBFC (@Puttaparthi_MBF) March 7, 2021

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Thank You will will mark the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

The makers are yet to announce the female lead, while Rakul Preet Singh, as per reports, will most likely pair up with Naga Chaitanya in Thank You. The film has cinematography by PC Sriram, music by S Thaman, B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is in charge of the edit.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story which will feature Sai Pallavi in the female lead. The project marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.