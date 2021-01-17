Stars complain of food quality in Australian Open quarantine

Melbourne, Jan 17 : Tennis stars have been complaining about the quality of food and living conditions in the hotel they have been quarantined in ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

As many as 47 players were earlier sent into hard quarantine after four coronavirus cases were detected on two charter flights that was transporting them to the country along with coaches and officials.

Fabio Fognini, Pablo Carreno Busta, Marco Cecchinato and Corentin Moutet were among players who took their social media handles to complain about the quality of food that they were given at the hotel they were quarantined in. Meanwhile, Kazakh tennis star Yulia Putintseva posted a video of a rat inside her room.

The players are required to quarantine for 14 days and have been in their rooms since Saturday. They are allowed to order food through UberEats which tennis stars Benoit Paire and Damir Dzumhur opted to do.

“UberEats in any quarantine programme and any food delivery service is allowed. There is one meal provided to people. If it’s not to your liking, then of course you can order UberEats,” Covid-19 quarantine Victoria head, Emma Cassar said in a press conference.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on February 8 and will be played until February 21.

