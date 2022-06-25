Start-up incubator helps Hyderabad entrepreneurs take off

India’s first student-focused non-academic business incubator, Edventure park has incubated 157 student start-ups, out of which 30 have already been launched in the market and more than 10 have raised funding from institutional investors.

Founder and CEO Meraj Faheem told The Siasat Daily that the incubator has an army of campus leads who identify talented entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and provide them with the environment, support, and encouragement that they need.

“We have a four-month-long pre-incubation program where we work with idea-stage start-ups,” he added.

The students come up with ideas, the incubator assesses the ideas and after an application process, there’s a three-round interview process. This is followed by the selection of upto 25 start-up ideas that then go through a four-month-long pre-incubation program.

“On the basis of their progress, Edventure park selects 10 out of the 25 start-up ideas who are then taken to the incubation program, and then the acceleration program,” Meraj Faheem remarked.