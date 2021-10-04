Startup Nation Central and TiE sign MoU at Sustainability Summit 2021

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between Startup Nation Central, and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) to help Indian and Israeli startups and companies in implementing various new technologies in agriculture, water energy and other fields of interests to both countries

The MoU was signed at the inaugural event of the two-day TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS) 2021 that took place today at the Hitex International Convention Center (HICC), Madhapur.

The event was attended by, Dr. Claudio Ansorena, ambassador, Republic of Costa Rica, Rony Yedidia Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel, VeredMivtzari, EM Director, Startup Nation Central (SNC), Israel and Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary (IT).

Addressing delegates, Rony Yedidia Clein said “The partnership between India and Israel is rooted in a very deep friendship rooted in mutual interests, challenges and solutions. We have been working together on agriculture and now on water for very many years,” she said.

“As we head to the 30th year of diplomatic relations between the two counties we will be inaugurating the 30th center of excellence in the country and in the pipeline are 12 more centers of excellence.” she added.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, addressed the sustainability event via video saying that when private sectors set to work on issues marvelous results come out.

Dr. Ansorena, while speaking about the ongoing climate crisis, said that developing countries face the dual challenge of combating climate change and achieving economic growth simultaneously. These countries lack the technology and sophistication to deal with the challenge.

“We need to bring together the TiE and business community before we miss the bus and commit to save the planet for future generations,” he said.

Over 40000+ registrations have been recorded for the 2-day global sustainability summit out of which 3000 above are social enterprises. More than 25000 delegates, representing Social Enterprises from across 55 countries and 5 continents will be participating in this virtual summit.