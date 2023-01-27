State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves fall by $923 mn

During the week ending on January 20, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $3.67 billion, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 27th January 2023 2:52 pm IST
State Bank of Pakistan.

Islamabad: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $923 million last week.

The decrease was “due to external debt repayments”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.77 billion, it said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $9.45 billion, according to the SBP.

