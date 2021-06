Hyderabad: The cabinet meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held on Saturday. The Cabinet will meet urgently at 2 p.m on June 19.

A decision on the relaxation in the lock down in the state will be taken.The imposing of night curfew will also be discussed.

Apart from this, several key issues will be discussed including rainfall, monsoon cultivation, seasonal issues related to agriculture, water lift in Godavari, hydel power generation.