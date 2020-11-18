State election commission put brakes to flood relief distribution

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday directed the state Government to stop the registration and distribution of relief to flood-affected families in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits till declaration of the GHMC election results.

The SEC Secretary M. Ashok Kumar has asked the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, to stop the process of distributing flood relief with immediate since the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

The ongoing process of registration and distribution of relief to flood-affected persons will attract election, hence the it shall be put on hold forthwith.

Thousands of families who were standing in long queues since morning were disappointed to hear the SEC’s order.