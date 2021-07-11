State finance Minister Harish Rao takes stock of Govt. job vacancies

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today instructed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the vacancies position. He held a meeting with the officials and took stock of the jobs position departments wise. On Saturday he held a meeting on the jobs and today Harish Rao reviewed the details with the officials.

He instructed the officials to give complete details on the vacancy position. Harish is to submit a report to the chief minister on Monday.

The government has asked to take up recruitment drive in the state to fill up 50000 posts. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the finance wing to fill up these posts by taking the vacancies details.

The Finance officials will submit a report to the government on Monday after taking the details on Monday. The chief minister will hold a cabinet meeting on July 13 and to give nod to these posts