State govt collecting data of foreign returnees to Telangana

Hyderabad: In order to check the spread of Corona virus, the State government was collecting data of Indians and foreigners, who have come from abroad, whether they are self quarantined or not, health condition and also their family health condition.

A special team was collecting information in the surrounding areas where positive cases occurred. The GHMC Entomology wing taken up spraying activity to kill virus in the areas of quarantine locations and where positive cases occurred in the city.

The Entomology wing was spraying Sodium Hypochlorite chemical in all the 30 circles with 125 spraying units consists of 18 members in each team. Similarly EVDM wing of 300 members also in action and taking up activity of spraying in various places in the city.

