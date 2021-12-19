State govt is serious about providing jobs to youth: KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a meeting of district collectors at Pragati maidan on Saturday. He told them to implement the employees transfer under the new zonal system in a transparent manner and submit a report to him by December 20.

“Implementing the new zonal system will enable the government to fill the vacancies with the local candidates and facilitate the announcement of new jobs for the unemployed youth,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister advised the district collectors when approving transfers to ensure that both husband and wife are serving in one district. The first and foremost goal of the reorganization of districts is to better the governance in the state. “This is only possible when the officials and employees are ready to work in rural and village areas.”

“Through the implementation of the new zonal system new jobs will be created for the unemployed youth,” KCR said.