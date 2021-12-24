Telangana govt to construct 15 bridges over Musi river

Hyderabad: Telangana government is taking steps to beautify the Musi river to turn it into a tourist attraction. There is a plan on the cards to construct 15 bridges over the river with a budget of Rs. 390 cr for which the designs are said to be in the final phases and tenders are likely to be sought by December end.

It is to be noted that the state government had already set up Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited for safeguarding the river from pollution and beautifying it.

Large scale preparations are underway to transform the city river into a tourist attraction in cooperation with the pollution control board (PCB), GHMC, HMDA and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority.

The Hyderabad Metro Water Works and Sewerage Board shall set up 31 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) to keep musi river free from pollution.

The bridges to be constructed on Musi river shall reflect the civilization of Telangana state.