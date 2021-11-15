State govt to establish freedom fighter Ramji Gond memorial museum

Hyderabad: As part of its commitment towards development of tribal community, the state government with help from the Centre will set up a Ramji Gond memorial museum in Telangana, a press note from Telangana tribal welfare ministry stated. Ramji Gond fought a guerrilla campaign against the Britishers and died in 1860.

As part of the nation-wide celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate the contribution of Tribal freedom fighters, the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR& TI) and Tribal Welfare Department of the Government of Telangana organized an event at the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum Hall in the city today.

Participating as the chief guest, state Tribal Welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod reminisced the contribution of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas today.

She further said that Government is implementing various programmes for development of tribal community and soon a foundation stone will be laid for construction of Ramji Gond Memorial Museum with help of Central Government funds.

Furthermore, Satyavathi Rathod said that the sacrifices of Kumram Bheem , Birsa Munda, Ramji Gond have paved way for the welfare of tribals. Sonerao, grandson of Kumram Bheem participated as special Guest for the programme and was felicitated.

Documentaries on Telangana Tribal Freedom Fighters – Ramji Gond and Kumram Bheem were released and screened on the occasion.

Various tribal paintings and crafts of Telangana were also been exhibited. The Secretary and commissioner of Tribal Welfare Dr. Christina Z. Chongthu and Gurukulam Additional Secretary Dr. Naveen Nicholas, TCR & TI director Sri R. Sarveshwar Reddy, PIB Deputy Director Dr. Manas Krishna Kanth felicitated the students who, after having studied in the tribal welfare educational institutions have secured admissions in various reputed institutions across the country.