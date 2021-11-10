State govt to restore, take up landscaping for 25 heritage sites

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th November 2021 10:11 am IST
A portion of the Osmania General Hospital building. (Photo: Yunus Y. Lasania)

Hyderabad: The state government is all set to undertake jungle clearance, landscaping and maintenance of 25 heritage structures in the city limits which fall under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

A meeting held by the GHHC members, set up recently by the Telangana government through an order, also will remove encroachments from historical sites.

The decision was made after a meeting was convened by the Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts Committee (GHHC), which will look after monuments in the GHMCA and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) area.

The aforementioned decisions were taken on November 8, said a press note from the GHMC on Tuesday. However it did not specify what monuments are being restored.

After a government order was passed on August 17, the state set up the Telangana State Heritage Authority, District Heritage and Precinct Committee and the GHHC for the purpose of maintaining and restoring historical sites in the state.

