State, National highways in Telangana witness heavy rush due to Sankranti

By Sameer|   Published: 13th January 2021 2:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: State and National highways in Telangana State witnessed heavy rush on Tuesday as many people are heading towards their home town to celebrate Sankranti festival.

According to the Telangana Today report, increased vehicular movement at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on Tuesday late evening has led to traffic jam.

It is also reported that on Wednesday, many people from Telangana are likely to head towards their native place in Andhra Pradesh.

At the toll plaza, ten out of 14 counters were allotted for the vehicles heading towards Vijayawada. Four counters were dedicated for commuters heading towards Hyderabad.

Korlaphad toll plaza also experienced heavy rush on Tuesday evening. Eight out of 12 toll counters were dedicated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada.

Policemen were also seen at the toll plaza to ensure that no traffic jam takes place on the highway.

