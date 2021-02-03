State police thanks Governor for her praise

Hyderabad: The state police department today thanked the governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan while responding to their praise about their work. The governor heaped praises on the state police for playing an important role in the Transpoort a live heart from Kamineni hospitals to Apollo hospitals along with doctors and staff of the two hospitals. She tweeted her praise on her official Twitter handle. In her praise, she said

That the police and other authorities concerned had transported the heart in green channel by using the services of Hyderabad Metro and road route. The police replied to the same and thanked the Governor for her words of praise.

