State to be responsible for even one fatality in exam, SC to Andhra



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the Andhra Pradesh government that the court would hold it responsible if there is even one fatality, due to its decision to go ahead with the physical examination for Class 12 students.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told Andhra Pradesh counsel: “You can’t keep everything uncertain. Remember, if there is even one fatality, we will make the state responsible.”

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for the AP government, submitted that the state wants to go ahead with physical examination for Class 12 students and added that final decision on it has been deferred till July 1. “We feel we will be able to conduct the examination,” he said.

To this, the bench said: “What if you were unable to conduct the examination in July, and why it is not possible for the AP government to take decision now, like other state governments.”

It also sought to know how many students are expected to take the exams. The counsel replied 5 lakh and emphasised all safety protocols will be followed, and not more than 15 students will be allowed in the examination hall.

The bench then asked counsel to convey it the government’s decision in the matter within two days.

The observation by the top court was made during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate Anubha Sahai Shrivastava seeking cancellation of all state board exams. The top court said it will also pass order on the plea challenging the Kerala government decision to hold Class 11 exams. The top court will take up the matter on June 24.

The Assam, Tripura and Karnataka governments informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they have cancelled Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.