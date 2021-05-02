State’s enforcement team to check hospitals in Nizamabad to curb drugs’ black marketing

Nizamabad: When the cases of Remdesivir injection being filled with glucose water came to the fore and the subsequent police action against those involved, the officials of the General Health Department swung into action.

Not only the district level but the state level enforcement team reached Nizamabad to conduct checking in the hospitals.

An Enforcement team from Hyderabad lead by Enforcement Circle Inspector Prabhakar Reddy reached Nizamabad and carried out checking in three private hospitals.

The team comprising Circle Inspector Prabhakar Reddy, District Enforcement Inspector Hema Lata and DMHO Bala Narinder obtained details of the patients, their numbers and the stock of the injection available.

Furthermore, on the instruction of the Nizamabad District Collector, the Municipal Dy Commissioner Ravi Babu visited five hospitals to obtain details of the patients and review the stock of Remdesivir injection.

The district administration has formed an enforcement committee to check private hospitals’ unethical practices and overcharging.

The team under the supervision of District Employment Officer Srinivas shall have the Assistant Director Drug Control Rajiya Laxmi, Drug Inspector Hema Lata and A D Parveen as other members of the committee.

This task force committee shall keep a vigil on the private hospitals’ conduct to stop their fleecing and overcharging.

The public can report their grievances by calling District Employment Officer: 9618065756 or

Asst Director Drug Control Rajya Laxmi: 9133281661.