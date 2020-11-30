States, UTs directed to check fire safety measures in hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 30 : The Centre on Monday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure fire safety measures in all hospitals and nursing homes in the wake of recent various fire incidents at such institutions.

Noting “non-adherence” of fire safety measures by various hospitals and nursing homes in the past leading to the occurrence of fire incidents, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla issued the directions in a letter to the Chief Secretaries off all the states and UTs.

“I would urge you to ensure compliance of DG Fire Service safety advisory issued on November 28, 2020, and direct to immediately re-inspect or re-check all hospitals and nursing homes from the point of view of fire protection and means of escape to prevent recurrence of such fire incidences in future,” he directed.

“Action taken report may kindly be shared with this Ministry at the earliest.”

Bhalla also mentioned two recent fire incidences, saying “six precious lives of Covid-19 patients have been lost in a fire incident in ICU ward of a hospital in Rajkot and eight lives were lost in a hospital in Ahmedabad”.

“At such crucial time, when the country is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, utmost precaution needs to be taken to avoid such incidents in future,” he said.

The Union Home Secretary noted how the Directorate General, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards in his Ministry, has been issuing necessary advisories at regular intervals to the states and UTs so that suitable directions may be issued to ensure compliance of fire safety guidelines and various codes and standards and to ensure that proper fire safety measures are in place in all the buildings including hospitals and nursing homes.

