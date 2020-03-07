Stay calm, don’t believe rumours on Coronavirus: PM Modi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to remain calm and not to trust rumours about the coronavirus outbreak while advising them about the protective measures to be taken.

“I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on Coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor. Take advise from a doctor and do not be a doctor of your own,” said Prime Minister while interacting with Jan Aushadhi Yojana beneficiaries via video conference.

He urged people to maintain personal hygiene in wake of Coronavirus outbreak and asked them to wear a mask and gloves.

The Prime Minister also asked people to greet each other with “Namaste” and avoid handshakes.

“The world has developed the habit of Namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with Namaste,” he said during an interaction with beneficiaries of a government scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world and all have to tackle the situation together.

In India, over 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally.