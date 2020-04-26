Stay at Home on party formation day :KTR to workers

Hyderabad: State Industries minister and the working president of ruling TRS Party KTR today called upon party workers and leaders to remain in their homes and celebrate the party foundation day by unfurling the party flag in their homes.

In a statement, he also urged the party workers and leaders to maintain social distance without fail and organise blood donation camps for a period of one week. KTR himself has donated his blood to celebrate the party’s foundation day. He called upon the party workers to extend help to the poor and the needy around them.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.