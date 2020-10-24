Steady oil prices holds up any reversion in petrol diesel prices

New Delhi, Oct 24 : The pump prices of auto fuels petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Saturday as softer global crude and product prices prevented oil marketing companies from carrying out any revision in prices.

With this, Petrol prices have now been unchanged for 32 days at a stretch while diesel prices were the same for the 22 consecutive days.

Price of petrol in the national capital stood at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata continues to be at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

Oil sector experts said that with global oil prices under pressure from slowing demand in the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic sweeping several western countries, crude price could fall in coming days. If this holds on for a week or so, there could be positive gains for auto fuel consumers in India by way of a fall in retail price of petrol and diesel.

Global crude prices are holding close to $42 a barrel now. It has been hovering between $40-42 a barrel for over a month now. But with lower oil demand and rising inventory, there is fear among oil producing companies that crude prices may start falling again.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.