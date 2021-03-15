Steep fall in onion prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Onion prices have started falling in Hyderabad due to the rise in production in other parts of Telangana and districts of Maharashtra.

Due to the surplus supply of onions to the Hyderabad city, the onion price has dropped to Rs. 20 per kg in the local markets.

The downward trend of the onion price in Hyderabad is likely to continue for the next one month.

The onions traders said that earlier, around 150-180 trucks laden with onions used to come to the Begum Bazaar, Bowenpally, Malakpet and Osmangunj markets from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

However, due to the increase in production in Telangana districts especially Mahabubnagar, Medak, and Ranga Reddy, onions from these districts are preferred as they are also less in price compared to the onions arriving from Maharashtra state.