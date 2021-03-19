Step inside Tamannaah’s ‘cozy and contemporary’ Mumbai home [VIDEO]

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated actresses down South, Tamannaah Bhatia has not only managed to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood but also in the Hindi-film industry.

Also, known as ‘milky beauty’ of South film industry by her fans and admirers, Tamannaah hit a climactic moment in her career with SS Rajamouli’s 2015 Baahubali: The Beginning, and has delivered several other noteworthy performances since, in films including Devi (2016), Dharmadurai (2016), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

Her net worth, endorsements and more

As per various reports, Tamannaah charges Rs 3 crore for each film and her net worth is estimated to be around $15 million which in Indian currency is approx. Rs. 110 Crores. Her brand endorsement includes Mobile Premier League which is India’s largest mobile gaming platform, Celkon Mobiles, Fanta, Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap among others.

About Tamannaah’s Mumbai home

Tamannaah, has won millions of hearts with her impressive performances , has shared a sneak peak into her house and it is quite beautiful and luxurious, while also being pretty cozy and full of love. Currently, the 30-year-old lives in an apartment in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala complex with her father Anand Bhatia, mother Santosh Bhatia, and her adorable seven-year-old dog, Pebbles. With glossy marble finishes and plenty of personalised touches, her home echoes modern luxury with a peaceful vibe.

In a YouTube series by Asian Paints, Tamannaah was shares that she has lived here for almost eight years now.

Tamannaah revealed she does not come home too often, as she keeps travelling for work. “Coming back home is really my comfort zone,” she said. She also stressed that she loves colours, but home has very “nice, muted tones of colours”.

“When you have a contemporary house, it looks like you have solid shapes, but my house is full of scratches and kind of worn out. But I really like that, it says that the house has been lived in. I think that is what makes it more cozy,” she shares.

Tamannaah also has one of her walls, painted by her brother’s wife. It is a huge painting of Buddha, done in brown colour. “It was just a white wall, and now just the painting has added so much. I really love that,” she said.

She also showed her personal space, her bedroom and a small area where she gets ready for work. Sharing her love for color pink, Tamannaah took us inside her bedroom, which much in tune with the rest of the house, has been done in neutral, muted colours.

List of Tamannaah’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline. Apart from this she also has a set of a few interesting Telugu flicks including F3, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.