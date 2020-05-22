Steps to lock Facebook profile from non-friends

New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook launched a new safety feature in India. It will allow users to lock their Facebook profiles from non-friends.

The ability to lock the profile is especially designed for women who want more control over their Facebook experience.

Feature ensures privacy

“We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online,” Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Locking profile enables users to apply multiple existing privacy settings plus several new features to their profile.

Steps to lock Facebook profile

Tap on ‘More’ under the name on Facebook profile Select ‘Lock Profile’ and tap again to confirm.

Once the profile is locked non-friends cannot zoom into, share or download the user’s full-size profile picture and cover photo as well as non-friends cannot see photos and posts on a locked account timeline (both historic and new).

Source: With inputs from IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.