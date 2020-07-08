Steps to change choice of UPSC exam centre

New Delhi: Civil Service aspirants can change the choice of UPSC exam centre by keying in their Registration Id (RID) of the submitted application.

The Commission has decided to allow candidates for Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 scheduled to be held on October 4 to change their exam centres in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The opportunity to change the centres will also be applicable to Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020 which will also be held along with the Civil Services examination all over India on the same date as per the revised schedule.

The time window for submitting revised choices of centres will be operational in two phases i.e., July 7-13 (till 6 pm) and July 20-24 (till 6 pm) on the Commission’s website.

How to change choice of UPSC exam centre

Visit official website of UPSC (click here) Click on link “online request for change of examination centre”. After reading the instructions, click on “Yes” button. Enter ‘Registration-id’ and click on ‘continue’ button. After entering two separate OTPs that will be sent to their registered mobile number and email Id, aspirants will be allowed to change choice of UPSC exam centre.

It may be noted that the candidates who are not interested to change their choice of examination centres are not required to log into the ‘Examination Centres change system of the Commission’.

Earlier, the Commission has disclosed that it will also make a withdrawal window available to the candidates on the website from August 1-8.