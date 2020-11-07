Steven Taylor new captain of Odisha FC for 2020-21 ISL

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 : Defender Steven Taylor has been named as captain of Odisha Football Club for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the team said in a statement.

The club said that it was decided to make Taylor, 34, the new captain in a team meeting on Saturday. The former Newcastle United centre-back replaces midfielder Marcos Tebar in the position.

“Steven will lead Odisha FC as captain for the upcoming season… his intent to mentor the young players, commanding presence and winning mentality shall help the team enormously,” said head coach Stuart Baxter in the statement.

“I am sure that he will be one of the best leaders in the Indian Super League and the team shall be able to use his qualities to maximum effect.”

Taylor was signed by Odisha FC in September. Odisha FC start their ISL campaign against Hyderabad FC on the November 23.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.