Sticks, threads found in patients’ food, HC raps Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday admonished Gandhi Hospital for supplying substandard food to the patients.

The move came after the patients alleged that the food supplied by diet supply contractor Koduri Suresh Babu at Gandhi Hospital was horrible. There were sticks and threads in the food supplied to the patients.

A plea was filed to sack this contractor. He in turned filed the pleas challenging the action against him.

Hearing the pleas, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy told the contractor’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas that the contractor failed to improve the quality of the food despite reminders to him to set things right.

The bench wondered why a premier hospital like Gandhi should continue such reckless contractor.

It is surprising to note that the state entrusted the contractor with the food supply work at Gandhi and Chest hospitals despite the fact that he was earlier sacked from Niloufer hospital on grounds of funds embezzlement and poor quality of food.

Noting that he is facing similar allegations at Gandhi too, the bench asked, why should patients die due to such negligent contractors.





When the counsel for the contractor contended that he improved the quality after he was put on notice, the bench asked him to show proof for this assertion. TOI reported.

On seeking time till Monday to furnish evidence but sought protection of tenure, the bench refused to grant any such relief saying that we cannot give any protection to a man who is supplying substandard food to patients and jeopardising their lives.

The case is listed on Monday.