Stock markets remain upbeat even as RBI leaves rates unchanged (Roundup)

Mumbai, Oct 9 : Buoyed by the Reserve Bank’s liquidity boosting measures, the Indian benchmark indices rose for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, making it the best winning streak in almost a year.

The markets’ upswing was maintained despite a status quo in key lending rates announced by the RBI.

However, analysts noted that gains came on the back of the Reserve Bank’s positive outlook along with its decision to maintain the accommodative stance and measures for a liquidity boost.

In terms of the policy, the RBI said that it will resort to on-tap long-term repo operations and open market bond purchases to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

It has also eased capital requirements on home loans to spur lending to the real estate sector.

On the global front, positive cues as renewed hopes for fresh US stimulus kept investors’ sentiments high.

Accordingly, they said that volumes on the NSE were in line with recent average with banking, IT and infra indices doing well whereas FMCG, auto, metals and pharma indices losing ground.

The S&P BSE Banking index closed at 40,509.49, higher by 326.8 2 points, or 0.81 per cent, from its previous close.

The Nifty50, on the National Stock Exchange, ended the day’s trade at 11,914.20, higher by 79.60 points, or 0.67 per cent, from its previous close.

“Banks and Housing finance stocks rose post the RBI MPC meet outcome even as the rates have been kept unchanged and stance remains accommodative,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

“Markets have become overbought after relentless rise over the past 2 weeks. Over the next 1-2 days we expect even the Nifty to come under some pressure as largecaps also need to consolidate or correct after such a rise.”

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services: “Indian indices took a leap today following the positive announcements of TLTRO and OMO, which will help in maintaining a good level of funds available at cheap rates from RBI to the industry.”

“Further, rationalisation of risk weights for home loans will help banks and NBFCs in reducing provisions and enhance operational flexibility going forward. The market, including the BFSI sector, will continue to be in the limelight as investors have an optimistic view on the next round of stimulus, ongoing Q2 result and SC verdict on moratorium, next week.”

In addition, Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Investors would now track earnings season which is expected to show strong sequential recovery and watch out for management commentaries on demand for upcoming festive season.”

“Developments around stimulus package both from the US and the Indian govern ment would keep the sentiments positive. Next week, India’s inflation data and industrial output would be watched out.”

