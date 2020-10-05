Stoinis’s 53 not out takes Delhi to 196/4 vs RCB

Dubai, Oct 5 : Marcus Stoinis’s quickfire half-century helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a challenging 196 for four wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL game here on Monday.

Stoinis (53 off 26 balls) put on 89 runs with Rishabh Pant (37 off 25) for the fourth wicket in 6.5 overs as the duo took charge after RCB had claimed quick wickets to peg DC back, after a strong start provided by Prithvi Shaw (42 off 23 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28 balls) for the first wicket. Shaw and Dhawan put on 68 in just over six overs.

However, three wickets in the next 30 balls with the addition of just 22 runs brought RCB back. Stoinis survived an early chance with Yuzvendra Chahal dropping him off his own bowling. After that he clobbered the RCB bowlers, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 196/4 wkts in 20 overs (M Stoinis 53 not out, P Shaw 42, R Pant 37, M Siraj 2/34) vs RCB

Source: IANS

