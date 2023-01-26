Stone pelting incident during screening of Pathaan in Kalaburgi

Kalaburgi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Pathaan landed in various controversies before the release of the movie. SRK returned to the big screen after a long gap of around four years. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand. Various Hindu organisations and right-wing leaders were seeking a ban on the movie but it was finally released after receiving a green signal from CBFC.

According to the reports, few incidents of stone pelting were reported across the country. Some hate mongers also raised anti-SRK slogans during their protests. One such incident occurred in Kalaburgi, Karnataka, where a cinema hall was targeted by stone throwers who were protesting against the release of the film Pathaan. A video of the incident, shared by dwentertainment on Instagram, shows several people participating in the protest and throwing stones at the cinema. Check video below.

The Pathaan team did not even promote the film on reality shows or other events to avoid further controversies but still, trolls were targeting makers and SRK. Despite all controversies, the movie collected Rs 57 crore on the opening day and set various records. Fans praised the cast of Pathaan in general and SRK in particular after watching the movie. Tickets are selling fast and it seems that hatemongers who trolled SRK failed in stopping moviegoers from watching ‘Pathaan.’

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.