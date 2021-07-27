‘Stood outside Deepika’s home with roses for 3 hours’: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Mumbai: Actors Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh shared screen space in 2010 film Lafangey Parindey. The Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial, however, did not do well on box-office. Though the movie failed to make headlines, the actor’s relationship rumours were everywhere on the internet.

Rumours were rife that the two came closer during the shoot there’s a brewing romance between both stars. However, his tweet on the same added fuel to the fire that raised many eyebrows. Neil had tweeted, ”I stood outside Deepika’s door yesterday with a red rose for three hours. Then I realized that she had gone for the promotions of Aarakshan.”

Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin in Lafangay Parindey

In an interview with leading daily, Neil Nitin Mukesh was in all praises of Deepika and also confessed his affection for her. He had also confessed that he is very fond of Deepika, “She is one of the sweetest people I know. She is almost family – my 4 am friend whom I can talk to about anything and everything. Her smile is so contagious. I am very fond of her.”

Not just Neil, Deepika had also openly confessed their camaraderie and spoke about her growing closeness with Neil. In an interview with a web portal, Deepika had revealed, ”Working with Neil was a brilliant experience. I think he is a nice, caring man who takes care of everyone on the set. He believes that filmmaking is like a family reunion, he takes interest in everyone’s togetherness. I personally loved working with Neil.”

However, the speculations of the growing closeness betweem Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin saw a slow death. The chapter was closed and never discussed later. Cut to present, Neil is married to Rukmini Sahay and the couple has a baby girl Nurvi while Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh.