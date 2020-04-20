Stop growing tide of Islamophobia in India: OIC

Jeddah: Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC) condemned the alleged Islamophobia in India.
The body tweeted, “OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity.”.
In another tweet, it wrote, ” OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int”l HR law”.
Saudi scholar Zahrani’s appeal
It may be mentioned that earlier, Saudi scholar Abidi Zahrani had requested followers to list all Hindus who are working in GCC and spreading hate against Islam, Muslims or Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He also used the tag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.
In another tweet, he wrote, “Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens”.
Reaction of UAE Princess
UAE Princess Hend Al Qassimi had also warned those who are writing anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic posts on social media. She wrote, “All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed”.
PM Modi’s tweet on COVID
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. He also wrote that our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.
