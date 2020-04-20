Stop growing tide of Islamophobia in India: OIC

Jeddah: Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC) condemned the alleged Islamophobia in India.

The body tweeted, “OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity.”.

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

In another tweet, it wrote, ” OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int”l HR law”.

2/2 #OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int"l HR law. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

Saudi scholar Zahrani’s appeal

It may be mentioned that earlier, Saudi scholar Abidi Zahrani had requested followers to list all Hindus who are working in GCC and spreading hate against Islam, Muslims or Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He also used the tag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.

I propose to all respected followers to list all militant Hindus who are working in the GCC and spreading hate against #Islam #Muslims or our be loved Prophet Mhmd PBUH under this #hashtag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home

show a copies of their bio. — م/ عبيدي الزهراني (@ZahraniAbidi) April 12, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote, “Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens”.

Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith

While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens — م/ عبيدي الزهراني (@ZahraniAbidi) April 12, 2020

Reaction of UAE Princess

UAE Princess Hend Al Qassimi had also warned those who are writing anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic posts on social media. She wrote, “All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed”.

The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

The persistence of these brutal assaults on Muslims in India may result in boycotts of Indian products and goods by Muslim nations.#India #Indian — د. عبدالله الشريكة 🇰🇼 (@DrAlshoreka) April 18, 2020

PM Modi’s tweet on COVID

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. He also wrote that our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.



Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.



We are in this together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.