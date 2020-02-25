Stop madness: Swara Bhasker over violence in Delhi
Posted by Sameer Updated: February 25, 2020, 10:33 am IST
New Delhi: Swara Bhasker, Bollywood actress slammed Delhi Police and Home Ministry over the lawlessness which is prevailing in the country’s capital.
Reacting on the photo which compares violence against Muslims in 2002 and 2020, the actress wrote, “What the actual hell is going on in #Delhi ????????? Why are @DelhiPolice and #Homeministry allowing such rank lawlessness??????? Step up and STOP the Madness”.
Violence claims 5 lives, over 75 injured
It may be mentioned that yesterday, five persons lost lives and over 75 received injuries in the violence which erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.
As per the doctor’s report, civilians who died had bullet injuries whereas, police head constable suffered severe head injuries.
Amit Shah holds meeting
On Tuesday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a meeting with Senior Police Officer and top Home Ministry Official to review the law and order situation in Delhi.