Stop madness: Swara Bhasker over violence in Delhi

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker, Bollywood actress slammed Delhi Police and Home Ministry over the lawlessness which is prevailing in the country’s capital.

Reacting on the photo which compares violence against Muslims in 2002 and 2020, the actress wrote, “What the actual hell is going on in #Delhi ????????? Why are @DelhiPolice and #Homeministry allowing such rank lawlessness??????? Step up and STOP the Madness”.

Policemen stand along a road scattered with stones as smoke billows from buildings following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. – Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law — that critics say discriminates against Muslims — came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Disturbing news coming in from Maujpur, where pro-CAA protestors could be seen and heard cheering and sloganeering just as a tractor full of stones and brick was unloaded here. Please stay alert and vigilant to prevent any provocation and violence.#Jaffrabad #SOS pic.twitter.com/EUXwBvALGC — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 23, 2020

Violence claims 5 lives, over 75 injured

It may be mentioned that yesterday, five persons lost lives and over 75 received injuries in the violence which erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.

As per the doctor’s report, civilians who died had bullet injuries whereas, police head constable suffered severe head injuries.

Amit Shah holds meeting

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a meeting with Senior Police Officer and top Home Ministry Official to review the law and order situation in Delhi.