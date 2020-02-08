Stop NPR until there’s clarity on NRC: Kannan Gopinathan to PM

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Kannan Gopinathan, who had resigned from the coveted Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in August 2019 Friday has given a deadline PM Modi to withdraw all works and procedures related to National Population Register (NPR).

He also gave a call for a march to Delhi- ‘Dilli Chalo’ if the National Population Register (NPR) is not withdrawn.

“There’s a reason why we demand it @narendramodi”, Gopinathan wrote on Twitter while making the above demand.

“Because your Government says NPR is the first step to NRC. You also say you have not decided on the modalities of NRC. Incoherent no? If you haven’t thought about NRC yet, why do NPR now? So, stop NPR until there’s clarity on NRC”, he wrote.

Gopinathan further tweeted:

“CAA is unconstitutional. But even without CAA selective targeting through NPR and creation of doubtful citizens can be done. And as the exercise is going to start from April, there is a need to prioritise and push back NPR,” said Gopinathan in another tweet.

Mr Gopinathan had resigned last year from his service after Article 370 of constitution was scrapped, which he termed “was a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.