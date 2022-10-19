Stop reservation benefits to Hindus who convert to Christianity: VHP to Centre

"The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don't get the reservation benefits," said VHP.

Press Trust of India|   Updated: 19th October 2022
Jaipur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded the Centre to withdraw the benefit of reservation to the Hindus who convert to Christianity.

VHP’s national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said those who have become Christian after conversion are still using their Hindu names and credentials in documents and getting the benefit of reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don’t get the reservation benefits, he said.

Tiwari said his organisation will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days.

Prabhat Sharma, a local spokesperson of the VHP, said there are many cases where people belonging to SC and ST categories adopted Christianity but did not change names and other credentials.

Based on these documents, they are getting reservations, he said.

