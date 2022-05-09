‘Stop Ruining Anupama’ Trends on Twitter, here’s why

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular soap Anupamaa, which has been topping the TRP charts for the past few months, has found itself in troubled waters. ‘Stop Ruining Anupamaa’ is trending on Twitter. Apparently, fans are demanding the improvement in the storyline as they are not satisfied with the current one.

For the unversed, pre-wedding festivities of Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa and her childhood love Anuj have started in the show while Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj, Anupamaa’s ex-husband, is making all kinds of efforts to stop the wedding.

From the current storyline to the dance sequences to the actress’ mehendi design, fans are reacting negatively to all of it. Here’s what they are saying:

women write for your show right? Despite writing how cruel Baa was in the prequel, you still honour her by having her represented on both Anu & Anuj's hands?

These are the social msgs y'all want to send @ketswalawalkar ? To keep honouring abusers?



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa — 𝕊𝕂🪷 (@Feminist_Radha) May 9, 2022

Honestly the amount of close ups we had of Vanraj …

itna toh uski aur kavya ke shaadi ke time par bhi nahi thi.Why to ruin everything with negativity 😑 Isiki teesri shaadi lagti hai 💀 atp#Anupamaa

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/x2ODThGr8U — Alisha (@glossyMikasa) May 9, 2022

Right frm 90s we hve lovely songs fr Sangeet. Could have picked any of thm. If we (FD) can create this ⬇️ with existing clips I'm sure y'all could have given us something much better. You have just last week!@ketswalawalkar

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/b99LrhCB0Q — 𝕊𝕂🪷 (@Feminist_Radha) May 9, 2022

Why Anuj wrote baa's name on his hand ?? 🥴



He could have wrote his own parents name ??



The way No importance is given to both Anuj and Anupama's REAL parents is fcking sick 🥴



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA @ketswalawalkar #Anupamaa — ʂ𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓲𝓵𝓲 ✿◉•◦ (@sobtian_pushp) May 9, 2022

Thank you for this! I kept thinking of this sequence during today’s dance in the episode!



Makers, ho kya gaya hai aapko? The deterioration is systemic!



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa https://t.co/E4IuV0c3Xo — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 9, 2022

Isn't the whole point of an antagonist to show that good trumps evil?



But no, it doesn't apply to our antagonist, cuz he's karma proof.



He's royally handsome and succhhhha great father that he's allowed to do evil and get away with it.



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA



#Anupamaa — Amy (@Amy12791093) May 9, 2022

Since its beginning, the show has garnered a lot of appreciation for its depiction of a middle class housewife breaking all stereotypes and achieving independence from societal norms.