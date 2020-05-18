Story of reciting verse of Surah Al-Fatiha in 24,25,26 Ramadan

Ramadan is the month of fasting, reflection, offerings, devotion and sacrifice.

The first Ashra (ten days of Ramadan) are the days of ‘mercy’ and ‘blessings’.

The second stage (Ashra) exhibits “Forgiveness of Allah” it is also called as Ashra of “Maghfirah” and and the third ashra from 21 to 30th of Ramadan mean salvation from the hellfire.

Muslims are recommended to take the month of Ramadan and especially the last ten days of Ramadan most important in terms seeking rewards from Allah.

It is a period in which a repentant person has an opportunity for their sins to be erased by Allah.

This video summarizes a true story of reciting a verse of Surah Al-Fatihah in 24,25,26 Ramadan.

An incident is narrated in the video, in which it is stated that the virtue of Surah Al-Fatihah is very important.

A verse of Surah Al-Fatihah by which Allah accepts all supplications. The incident of a person who was very upset started reciting this verse in the last three days of Ramadan in distress.

As soon as he recited this verse, his distress will end.

